LEAVENWORTH — A 28-year-old man had to be rescued Monday from the Lake Viviane area south of Leavenworth after being trapped under a large boulder.
Ben Delahunty’s hiking partner called RiverCom dispatch at about 9:30 a.m. after a large boulder the size of a refrigerator pinned Delahunty’s wrist and legs.
“The location of Mr. Delahunty was a several hours hike from the trailhead and the scenario presented a unique challenge of getting equipment capable of moving a boulder as well as rescuers on scene in a timely manner,” Chelan County Sgt. Jason Reinfeld stated.
A hoist capable helicopter was requested and the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded with air bladders capable of lifting the builder.
A Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and rescue team responded, dropping the first paramedics on the scene at about 12:20 p.m. A Wenatchee helicopter was also used to get rescues to the scene.
Delahunty’s location was in an area that needed ropes to safely access as there was a risk of a fall. Using the air bladders, rescuers were able to free Delahunty at about 2:50 p.m.
Winds in the area had picked up by the time Delahunty was freed, and an attempt to hoist him from the area was unsuccessful. A later break in the weather allowed for a successful hoist and Delahunty was taken to Central Washington hospital in Wenatchee. The sheriff’s office says he has significant injuries to his leg but is expected to recover.
Rescuers at the scene hiked over the next several hours and made it back to the trailhead at about 11 p.m.