QUINCY - Local law enforcement is on the hunt for a causing driver who fled the scene of an injury rollover crash near Quincy on Wednesday afternoon.
Washington State Troopers say a driver in a Black 2006 Cadillac STS was going south on SR 283 only yards away from the SR 283/SR 281/I-90 junction when he or she crossed the centerline and hit a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan traveling in the opposite direction.
The van left the roadway and rolled, coming to rest on its top. The causing vehicle came to rest on the northbound shoulder. Troopers say the driver of the causing vehicle got a ride in another unknown vehicle and left the scene; that person is still at-large.
Injured in the van was the driver, 43-year-old Josh Hoffman of Federal Way and his passenger, 77-year-old Don Gallagher of Grand Coulee. Both men were transported to Quincy Valley Medical Center for treatment.
Washington State Patrol says there may be some cell phone video that captured the aftermath of the crash. Anyone who may know anything about the hit-and-run driver is asked to call Washington State Patrol.