MOSES LAKE — A driver involved in a hit-and-run in Moses Lake was arrested for DUI after driving off an Interstate 90 off-ramp where his Jeep caught fire.
Moses Lake police say the hit-and-run occurred Thursday afternoon on Kittleson Road near state Route 17. A driver in a Jeep reportedly fled the scene and was last seen heading west on I-90.
A short time later, law enforcement and firefighters were called for a vehicle fire off the road at Dodson Road and I-90. Police say it appeared the driver took the Dodson Road exit and failed to negotiation the curve.
Police were able to determine the vehicle on fire was the same Jeep involved in the hit-and-run. The driver had minor injuries and was later arrested for DUI by the state patrol. State troopers say the man was combative with law enforcement on scene.