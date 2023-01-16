WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild had its biggest home crowd in nearly three years as fans turned out to support Hockey Fights Cancer Night in partnership with Confluence Health.
Saturday’s game against Prince George drew 3,521 fans, with $3 from each ticket sold going toward causes that support the fight against cancer.
While the final amount is still be tallied, more than $15,000 was raised for the EASE Foundation, doubled what was raised last year. The EASE Foundation is a local group that supports cancer education and awareness.
“Cancer care is something that requires us to all come together and fight for our friends, family, and neighbors to keep the best access to care and services available,” stated Spencer Green, the oncology service line director for Confluence Health. “Approximately 1,500 people begin receiving treatment for cancer each year at Confluence Health. With most patients continuing active follow-ups for five or more years after their initial diagnoses, this means at any given time that we see between 7,000 to 10,000 patients annually. Cancer rates have held steady, but the number of patients has continued to grow as our population grows, which is why we need to continue our efforts in this fight. These events are vital to not only raise funds to help the efforts to address cancer patients’ needs, but also to spread awareness and support while celebrating cancer survivors and their families.”
In addition to the game, hockey fans also received rally towels and browse various booths and activities with information on local cancer support services. An auction for Wild hockey jerseys designed for the event was also held, with all proceeds supporting cancer programs.
The Wild lost the game 4-1, ending a 12-game point streak at home.