SEA-TAC - All flights are expected to resume soon after all flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were delayed and cancelled due to ice coating the runways.
On late Thursday into early Friday, a winter storm created a thick coat of ice across much of western Washington.
At 5:11 a.m. on Friday, the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport announced that all runways were closed 'indefinitely" as crews worked to de-ice them.
At 6:57 a.m., the airport announced that one runway had reopened and the rest of the runways are expected to reopen at around noon. Because of the vast ice storm, Alaska Airlines had canceled all flights out of SEA-TAC and Portland International Airport until noon.
Those who were supposed to take an early morning flight via Alaska Airlines or Horizon Air were asked to rebook their flights.