AAA is predicting a surge in Thanksgiving travel this year to make up for the lull seen in 2020. AAA Washington says more than 1.4 million people in Washington will travel this Thanksgiving, a 16% increase from 2019. AAA predicts that 87% of Washingtonians will reach their destination by car.
“This Thanksgiving, travel will look a lot different than last year,” said Kelly Just, spokesperson for AAA Washington. “With borders reopened, plus new health and safety guidelines in place, travel is once again high on the list of Americans ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holiday.”
In fact, travel by automobile in Washington is expected to be 8% to 9% higher than it was in 2019, despite gas prices being as much as a $1.40 more per gallon than this time last year.
Traversing on roads may be the transportation method of choice, but air travel is up, way up, from its plummet seen in 2020. In Washington state, air travel should be up 82% this Thanksgiving compared to last year.
Travel by trains, buses and cruise ships is expected to increase 263% from 2020, but still remains 31% below pre-pandemic levels.