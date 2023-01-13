FILE - A patient is given a flu vaccine at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center where they were offering members and the public free flu and COVID-19 vaccines Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. Doctors tend to worry that holiday gatherings can spark new surges in infectious diseases like the flu. But new government data suggests that didn't happen this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 reported that flu has continued to wane this month. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)