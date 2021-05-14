MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police are investigating a Thursday night drive-by shooting.
Officers responded just after 8 p.m. to the area of West Gem Avenue and South A Street after reports of multiple shots fired at a residence, according to Moses Lake police.
A home was found damaged on A Street and officers recovered six .40-caliber shell casings and one 9mm round at the scene. Police searched the area but no suspects were located.
Witnesses told police it appeared the shots came from a silver or gray four-door passenger car. No other description was available. Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related based on audio captured on a neighbor’s security camera.
No injuries were reported in the shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.