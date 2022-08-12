SOAP LAKE - A local resident is homeless after a blaze took out a single-wide home in Lakeview on Thursday.
The structure fire happened at a home at 21 Ephrata Avenue NW at around 1:30 p.m. When fire crews arrived, the home was already fully engulfed in flames.
At around 3:30 p.m., the fire was out, but the damage was done.
The American Red Cross was at the scene to help the resident of the home.
No one was hurt and no neighboring structures were damaged.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.