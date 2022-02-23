TWISP - A home near Twisp was damaged by fire early Wednesday morning.
Okanogan County Fire District 6 responded just after 3:30 a.m. to a reported structure fire on Buttermilk Creek Road and arrived to find flames in the ceiling of the second floor of a residence.
Firefighters say the occupants were awoken by their dogs barking, alerting them of the fire in the main house across the driveway.
Firefighters were able to stop the fire on the second floor.
No injuries were reported in the fire and the cause is undetermined.