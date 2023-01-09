EPHRATA — An RV and multiple vehicles were destroyed by fire Saturday morning near Ephrata.
Grant County Fire District 13 and Ephrata firefighters responded to the 12000 block of Road A.5 Northwest and arrived to find an RV fully-involved and the fire spreading to other vehicles and a nearby home.
“Through a team approach to command and firefighting efforts, we stopped the fire from entering the residence,” fire district officials stated.
The home did have some exterior damage. The RV and several vehicles were destroyed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Fire crews were on scene for about two-and-a-half hours.