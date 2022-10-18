SOAP LAKE — A 29-year-old man is charged with assault in Monday’s shooting that Soap Lake police say was caught on surveillance video.
Julian A. Beauchamp Ortega was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault. His bail was set at $75,000.
Soap Lake police responded about 1:17 a.m. Monday to the reported shooting. An officer arrived to find the victim on the ground at the intersection of Main Avenue East and Daisy Street South. The victim, a 33-year-old man, told police the suspect was in the front yard of a home. The suspect, identified as Beauchamp Ortega, reportedly asked the victim his name and then shot him, according to court records.
Police provided first aid until medics arrived. The victim was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Spokane for two gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown.
Soap Lake police and Moses Lake police K9 were able to track the suspect to a business, which is also used as a residence, on Daisy Street. Beauchamp Ortega was reportedly found in a basement bedroom and was taken into custody. Police also say they recovered a .22 caliber handgun in a room two doors down from where Beauchamp Ortega was located.
A woman who Beauchamp Ortega was staying with later informed police her security cameras caught the shooting and showed the suspect leaving the scene.
According to Soap Lake police, the video shows the victim walking west on Main Avenue. A man then approached the victim from inside a fenced area at a home and then two shots can be heard. The victim is seen falling to the ground while the shooter ran west on Main Avenue. Police say the shooter in the video was wearing the same clothing as Beauchamp Ortega when he was taken into custody.
The victim told police he does not know Beauchamp Ortega. Police have not determined a motive for the shooting.