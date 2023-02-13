MOSES LAKE — A fire Sunday morning destroyed a home and shop near Moses Lake.
Grant County Fire District 5 responded at about 10 a.m. to the structure fire in the 6000 block of Road N Northeast. Crews arrived to find a two-story home with an attached shop on fire, according to the sheriff’s office.
The occupants of the home were able to get out safely and no injuries were reported. The family pets were also out safely.
Firefighters had to battle the fire from outside due to the risk of the roof or ceilings collapsing.
The fire was brought under control around noon, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.