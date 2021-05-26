MOSES LAKE - A home and parked vehicle were damaged in a shooting early Wednesday morning near Moses Lake.
Between four and five shots were fired at about 2 a.m. in the Larson Housing community. Deputies located a home and parked vehicle damaged by gunfire in the 1400 block of Arnold Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies believe the shots likely came from a vehicle.
No injuries were reported in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.