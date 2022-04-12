WENATCHEE - A homeless camp near the George Sellar Bridge in Wenatchee was cleaned up and removed by city staff on Tuesday.
Wenatchee police and public works removed and cleaned up the tents and garbage Tuesday morning from the 1200 block of South Columbia Avenue. Police say the tents were on the city right of way.
Individuals staying at the homeless camp had been contacted by officers over the past week and advised of Tuesday’s cleanup.
All the individuals were offered the opportunity to remove their belongings. Wenatchee police say most chose to leave them for the city to clean up.
The city has received numerous complaints over the homeless camp relating to garbage and suspected drug use.