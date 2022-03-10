Chelan County and 15 other nonprofits have released the results of their annual Point in Time homeless count from Feb 24 at Link Transit’s Columbia Station in Wenatchee. On Feb. 24, outreach teams surveyed 163 people experiencing homelessness in Chelan and Douglas counties.
The number of people surveyed is a combination of people who came to the planned outreach event at Link Transit and people who were approached by outreach teams in Chelan and Douglas counties that were looking to connect people with resources and services.
The outreach effort was from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Outreach teams included employees from Catholic Charities, Community Action Council, HopeSource’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families program, Veteran’s Affairs, YWCA, Wenatchee Rescue Mission, Northwest Justice Project, and SAGE.
Out of the 163 people who were interviewed, 123 people claimed that they were unsheltered; that meant they were living outdoors, in a vehicle or RV, in an abandoned building, or in a tent or other outdoor area not meant for habitation. That number is a bump from 99 recorded around the same time last year and 84 tallied in 2020. However, the numbers are down from 127 in 2019.
In addition, 275 people were recorded staying in emergency shelters, transitional housing programs or in a hotel through an emergency hotel/motel voucher program.
The local event also allowed housing services providers and other service-based non-profits a chance to communicate directly with people in need of their services while providing resources, including backpacks, sleeping bags, coats, gloves, socks, hand warmers, food and more, to those in need who participated in the survey. The backpacks full of supplies and sleeping bags were generously provided by Community Action Council. The Chelan-Douglas Health District also was on site to administer flu shots and COVID vaccines to anyone interested and to provide other resources, including blankets.
More info about where they are from:
• 17 people said their last known permanent home was from out of state.
• 14 people said their last known permanent home was from out of the two-county area (but from other locations in Washington).
Of the survey participants who answered the demographic questions around disability, age, gender identity and race:
• 83 survey respondents identified as having a disability (this was a general, open-ended question, meaning they could have any kind of disability).
• Of those 83 respondents, 42 identified as having a mental health disorder, 30 identified as having a physical disability, 17 identified as having a chronic condition that was permanently disabling, and four identified as having a developmental disability. (Note that people could select more than one option to describe themselves.)
• 24 people of the 163 people surveyed reported they chronically use alcohol, narcotics and other substances.
• Gender Identity: 124 people identified as men, 35 people identified as women and one person identified as transgender (160 people responded to this question).
• Race: 135 people identified as White, two people identified as Black, two people identified as Asian, four people identified as American Indian / Alaska Native, one person identified as Native Hawaiian / Other Pacific Islander (144 people responded to this question).
• Ethnicity: 115 people identified as non-Hispanic; 34 people identified as Hispanic (149 people responded to this question).
• Veteran Status: 17 people identified as veterans (130 people responded to this question)
• Fleeing Domestic Violence: Seven survey respondents stated they were fleeing domestic violence (125 people responded to this question).
Of the survey participants who answered questions about where they live, length of time without permanent housing and access to shelters:
• 123 people are considered unsheltered o 70 people live out of doors (street, tent, abandoned building, park, etc.)
o 36 people live in a vehicle
o 17 people live in an RV
• 275 people stayed in emergency shelters or transitional housing programs
• 121 people are considered chronically homeless; they have been without permanent housing for a year or more (152 people responded to this question).
• 71 people stated they’d be willing to stay at a shelter if there was room; 44 said they would not; 31 said maybe (146 people responded to this question).
• 61 people stated that as long as they’ve been in the Wenatchee area they have not had permanent housing; 41 people stated prior to being in their current situation they had permanent housing, 29 people stated they were staying with family or friends (144 people responded to this question).