CHELAN - A Chelan homeowner has burns after a fire consumed their home Friday morning.
At about 10:30 a.m., Chelan County Fire District 7 says they were summoned to a structure fire at 114 E. Center St. in the Lakeside area of Lake Chelan. The first unit at the scene arrived to see flames coming out of windows in the rear of the single-story house.
Crews were able to get inside to extinguish the source of the fire.
The homeowner managed to escape the house with minor burns to their arm.
The fire reportedly started in the attic before dropping down into the main area of the house.
Firefighters say the home is a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.