MOSES LAKE — Deputies say a homeowner was shot during a robbery early Sunday morning near Moses Lake.
Deputies and Moses Lake police responded about 6 a.m. to a home in the 12000 block of Road 4 Northeast. People in the home say two men entered, shot the homeowner and stole several rifles and pistols, according to the sheriff’s office.
The 41-year-old victim was shot in the leg and treated and released from Samaritan Hospital. No other injuries were reported.
No suspects are in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.