MOSES LAKE - Two homes and a vehicle were damaged by gunfire Thursday night near Moses Lake.
Deputies were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Vandenberg Loop in the Larson housing community after reports of shots fired. Bullet holes were found in two homes, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say child inside one of the homes was not injured when four bullets entered the living room the child was sitting in.
A parked vehicle was also hit by gunfire. Deputies reported it’s possible a man who was seen standing near the car was the possible target in the shooting. The man was not located.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.