CLE ELUM - An unfortunate chain of events nearly led to a disaster in south Cle Elum on Thursday.
Firefighters with Kittitas County Fire District 7 evacuated homes within a quarter mile of a residence at 400 Tillman Creek Road after a propane tank partially exploded.
Deputy Fire Chief Chris Hutsell says a pump house next to the propane tank malfunctioned, causing an electrical shortage and ignited the tank. Instead of fully exploding, a pressure value blew and sent flames as high as four feet into the air. The flames were radiating heat onto another propane tank but it wasn’t hot enough to ignite.
The propane tanks are about 75 feet from the home they belong to.
Fire crews were monitoring the tank from the air by drone due to the inaccessibility to the area.
The propane tank burned all of its fuel after several hours; a far better alternative to a full-on explosion.
There were no reports of any injuries or other fires ignited by the valve flames.