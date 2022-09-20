The state’s Department of Commerce wants to help those who serve the homeless for a living.
On Tuesday, the state announced that it is administering a program for eligible homeless service workers within Washington state to receive a stipend of up to $4,000.
Homeless service workers who qualify must have an immediate economic need and income at or below 80% of the county area median income; these workers will qualify for the first of two $2,000 stipends.
A second stipend payment of up to $2,000 is also available for individuals who received an initial stipend payment and are still working for the same eligible organization six months after approval of the first stipend payment.
Homeless service workers who are considered as eligible work directly on-site with persons experiencing homelessness or residents of transitional or permanent supportive housing.
Employees of many organizations across Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas, Okanogan and Franklin counties qualify. To see the full list of qualifying organizations, click here.