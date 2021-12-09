LEAVENWORTH - iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that a joyful ride on a horse-drawn sleigh turned tragic when its driver was killed after being thrown from the apparatus Thursday afternoon.
KPQ reports that 76-year-old Frederick Duzan of Icicle Outfitters was piloting a sleigh with two horses on a trail near the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery when a wheel started to come loose.
Chelan County officials say Duzan slowed down enough to allow his four passengers to get out of the sleigh.
“While (the passengers) were sitting there, the horses got spooked and bolted.” explained Harris to KPQ. “He was still in the wagon and attempted to control the horses and they eventually broke loose of the setup. He was thrown and his head impacted a large boulder that’s along the trail and he died instantly.”
The horses submerged themselves in a nearby pond where they were rescued.