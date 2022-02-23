Some hospitals in Washington state are vocalizing their concerns about a bill that aims to preserve a safe and sane work environment at healthcare facilities across the state. Hospitals like the Summit Pacific Medical Center in McCleary argue that the bill will force health facilities to decrease or delay services if they are unable to hire enough nurses to meet the “inflexible” staffing ratio requirements.
“This legislation will make it harder for us to retain our current workforce and does nothing to increase the number of nurses available.” said Tom Jensen, CEO of Harbor Regional Health. “We’ve already closed critical services and had to send ambulances away from our Emergency Department for days during the pandemic due to lack of staffing. We are a rural community hospital competing for staff in a national market. This bill will only make the competition for staff worse in Washington, pulling what staff are available to the wealthier urban hospitals who can afford to pay significantly more.”
The Washington State Hospital Association estimates a current shortage of more than 6,000 nurses in Washington state. If House Bill 1868 becomes law, an additional 10-15,000 nurses would be needed.
Summit Healthcare administrators say people in rural areas would be out of luck should services close due to staffing shortages.
“Lack of emergency beds is made worse by closure of beds in larger hospitals in the Seattle area,” says Vickie Swanson, MSN, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer at Olympic Medical Center. “What we need are more training programs and increase in access to nursing education so we can fill our nursing positions in Washington State, not staffing ratios that only harm access to care and do nothing to bring nurses to the workforce.”
Each bed lost represents service to hundreds of patients over the course of a year. Washington state already has among the lowest number of hospital beds per capita. Any reduction in the number of urban hospital beds will reduce the hospitals’ ability to take patients from surrounding rural hospitals.
“We rely on larger partner hospitals to quickly take transfers of critically-ill patients from our rural hospital when they need a higher level of care,” said Dr. Joe Mattern, chief medical officer at Jefferson Healthcare in Port Townsend. “Our care teams are very concerned that this legislation will make permanent the delays and longer transfer times we’ve experienced with bed shortages during the most recent COVID surge."
Some hospitals are asking lawmakers to consider alternative solutions that will ensure that hospitals and care teams are able to recover from the pandemic and continue to fulfill their mission of providing access to health care. At the top of the list is an investment in Washington’s chronically underfunded nurse education programs. Hundreds of qualified applicants are reportedly turned away from programs in Washington state each year.