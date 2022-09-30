Two brothers, ages 12 and 16 face charges after both were arrested at a school in Oroville earlier this month.
The Okanogan County Gazette-Tribune reported that the duo's behavior prompted a 'secure building' protocol as a precaution to protect other students.
On Thursday, September 15 at around 9:43 a.m., Oroville Police say the Oroville School District had issues with the pair. According to police, the siblings were known to be violent. The 12-year-old's aggression escalated when the school conducted an emergency expulsion, but no guardians could be contact; the student did not take the news of the expulsion well. The 12-year-old's 16-year-old brother who was not currently attending school apparently showed up and began acting hostile.
“The assaultive and hostile nature of the brothers led the school to initiate a ‘secure the building” protocol. Every effort was made to avoid arresting the juveniles and arrive at an alternate outcome, but due to their actions, ultimately both were arrested and taken to the Okanogan County Juvenile Detention Facility,” writes Chief Langford.
The 12-year-old was arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest, and assault in the third degree. The older brother was arrested for disorderly conduct, threatening to harm school staff and obstructing a police officer.