QUINCY - It’s the coldest stretch of weather in the region in years and now, two families are without their homes due to a wind-fueled fire that took off Wednesday night.
A home in the 500 block of S Street SW caught fire near 4th Avenue after dark.
When crews arrived, a home was heavily burning and had started to spread into the neighboring home.
Fire officials say a firefighter sustained minor injuries while tending to the fire, but the cause and extent of their injuries are unknown.
The blaze was brought under control shortly after 6:30 p.m.
All occupants in the homes managed to get out safely.
The extreme cold was hampering firefighting efforts due to equipment malfunction caused by adverse weather.