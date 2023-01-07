MOSES LAKE - Grant County Fire Marshal Nathan Poplawski is reporting a death in a house fire that happened just outside of Moses Lake.
Poplawksi reported the fatality on Saturday, January 7 at 5:46 a.m. The memo published by the fire marshal did not specify a day or time as to when the fire happened, but it did disclose that it happened at a home on Goodrich Road.
Firefighters managed to pull the victim from the home during the fire, but efforts to revive the subject were unsuccessful.
Poplawski did not report a cause, but says the blaze was not suspicious.