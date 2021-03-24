OLYMPIA - State House Republicans have introduced a package of legislation to address a state Supreme Court decision ruling the state’s drug possession law is unconstitutional.
The state Supreme Court previously struck down the state’s felony drug possession law because — unlike the laws of every other state — it did not require prosecutors to prove someone knowingly or intentionally possessed drugs.
Proposed legislation would criminalize simple drug possession by inserting the word “knowingly” into the law.
Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, the ranking Republican on the House Public Safety Committee, says the court’s decision is retroactive and could affect thousands of convictions dating back half a century.
“It’s never okay to do nothing,” Mosbrucker said. “We shouldn’t be able to see a child in danger on the street and just walk away and not give law enforcement the ability to make sure that they can help them get the help they need.”
Proposed legislation, which includes five bills, would increase behavioral health system responses to individuals under the influence of narcotics, help youth with substance abuse problems, allow local governments to enact laws and ordinances relating to possession of controlled substances, and expand offenses and penalties for drug manufacturing, selling and distributing.
“This is a matter of saving lives,” Mosbrucker added. “We’re asking that it’s a priority and we’re reminding everyone that if we are not safe, then nothing else matters.”
Grant County commissioners have already passed an ordinance making it a crime to “knowingly” possess drugs in response to the court ruling. Commissioner Cindy Carter said Wednesday they have since learned a public hearing was required before a vote on the ordinance. A public hearing is now scheduled for April 5. The ordinance cannot go into effect until after the public hearing and another vote by commissioners.