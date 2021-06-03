SPOKANE - Eastern Washington is notorious for displaying some of the loftiest temperatures on thermometers, but June 2 was exceptionally hot, especially for this time of year.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say a temperature of 113 was recorded by the Department of Ecology in Starbuck on Wednesday. Starbuck is a town with a population of less than 200. Starbuck is situated in southeast Washington and is 33 miles to the northeast of Walla Walla in Columbia County.
Further north in north central Washington, Beverly in south Grant County clocked a temp of 104 degrees, Moses Lake hit 101, Wenatchee was at 99, Ephrata notched 99 and tied the record set in 1986, and Omak in Okanogan County hit 100, breaking its record that was previously set in 1913.
Weather analysts say it’s a sign of an early warm-up due to a slow-moving, high-pressure ridge moving through the area. The slow-moving air mass allows temperatures to rise.
Weather experts acknowledge that Wednesday’s weather was unseasonably hot.
According to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center, it's calling for above-average temperatures over the summer.
The so-called dog days of summer in terms of the highest temperatures should take form during the first week of July.
As for this week, temps in the region should fall to the low 70s and upper 60s for highs.