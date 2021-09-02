MOSES LAKE - In hot weather and cold weather, Moses Lake’s homeless sleep shelters has had to navigate its fair share of weather related challenges. However, one question that had yet to be asked was how the shelter has been handling the pandemic.
Cari Cortez, Moses Lake’s new housing and grants coordinator, says the sleep center is accepting those who test positive for coronavirus and has before.
“Since the Sleep Center has been open, there has been no documented COVID transmission. There have been five positive cases; guests who were already positive when they arrived,” Cortez told iFIBER ONE News.
Cortez says when guests arrive, they form a line outside the compound and enter one at a time as they undergo the center’s coronavirus screening process.
“Upon suspicion, HopeSource implements precautions and isolates them, monitors movement, and sanitizes any areas after use (bathroom and office). With the individual units, guests can isolate in them. If they need to use the bathroom or shower, it is sanitized after each use. There is a quarantine room available at the Enhanced Shelter for COVID positive residents who are experiencing homelessness and need to quarantine,” Cortez explained.
Hopesource is also working with the Grant County Health District to get rapid COVID tests for guests at the Sleep Center.