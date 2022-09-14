EPHRATA - An early morning fire on Tuesday incinerated 40 acres land just west of Ephrata.
Grant County Fire District 13 Chief Jim Stuckey says the fire was first reported at around 2:30 a.m.
The blaze in Norton Canyon was difficult to control due to steep terrain, heavy fuels, rocky access and a sharp ravine running through the middle of the fire.
Crews were doing mop up on the fire until about 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Chief Stuckey suspects that the fire was human caused, but isn't suspecting arson at this time.