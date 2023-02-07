MOSES LAKE - Universal Hydrogen announced on Tuesday, that it's been granted a special airworthiness certificate in the experimental category by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The 'green light' allows Universal Hydrogen to proceed with the first flight of its hydrogen-powered airplane. The company has already performed its first taxi tests of the aircraft at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, the same airfield that will serve as a testing bed for the Dash 8-300 airplane.
"The powertrain is in a configuration that closely resembles the company’s first product—a conversion kit for ATR 72-600 regional airliners—which is expected to be certified and in commercial passenger service starting in 2025. Notably, Universal Hydrogen’s powertrain does not utilize a hybrid battery architecture—a major innovation—with all of the power transmitted directly from the fuel cells to the electric motor, significantly decreasing weight and lifecycle cost," Universal Hydrogen stated in a press release on Tuesday.
The aircraft will be by far the largest hydrogen fuel cell-powered airplane to take to the skies, and second as a hydrogen-powered aircraft only to the Soviet flight test in 1988 of a Tupolev Tu-155 airliner with one of its jet engines converted to burn hydrogen.
Universal Hydrogen unveiled in December 2022 first operational tests of its modular hydrogen delivery system at its engineering center in Toulouse, France. Those tests demonstrated a pragmatic, near-term, and highly scalable approach to hydrogen delivery to airports and into the aircraft using a modular capsule technology. This eliminates the need for costly new infrastructure, with any airport capable of handling cargo being hydrogen-ready. It also eliminates transfer losses and significantly speeds up hydrogen fueling operations—both significant pain points for the zero-emissions fuel.
“We are simultaneously providing a pragmatic, near-term solution for hydrogen infrastructure and delivery, as well as for converting existing passenger aircraft to use this lightweight, safe, and true-zero-emissions fuel,” said Paul Eremenko, co-founder and CEO of Universal Hydrogen. “Today’s milestones are essential, important steps to putting the industry on a trajectory to meet Paris Agreement obligations. The only alternative is curtailing aviation traffic growth to curb emissions.”
The Dash 8-300 features an electric motor built by Everet, Washington-based MagniX. The conversion to its current configuration was done by AeroTEC in Moses Lake.
According to GeekWire, the first flight test could happen within the next few months if ground testing goes well.