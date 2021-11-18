Washington state transportation officials have closed Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie Pass in both directions because of collisions in snowy weather.
Washington Department of Transportation officials said on Twitter at about 6 p.m. Thursday that it was snowing and that I-90 was closed westbound near Easton due to vehicle spinouts and collisions.
Officials then said at about 6:30 p.m. that I-90 east was closed near the summit.
Shortly after that, officials said conditions were changing rapidly and that I-90 east was closed at North Bend and I-90 west was closed at Ellensburg with no estimated reopening time given.
The National Weather Service in Seattle issued a winter weather advisory for the Cascade Mountains in Snohomish and King Counties through 4 a.m. Friday. Three to 8 inches of snow was expected at pass level including Snoqualmie and Stevens passes.