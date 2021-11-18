snoqualmie pass

Easton Hill on I-90 at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8

Photo: WSDOT

Washington state transportation officials have closed Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie Pass in both directions because of collisions in snowy weather.

Washington Department of Transportation officials said on Twitter at about 6 p.m. Thursday that it was snowing and that I-90 was closed westbound near Easton due to vehicle spinouts and collisions.

Officials then said at about 6:30 p.m. that I-90 east was closed near the summit.

Shortly after that, officials said conditions were changing rapidly and that I-90 east was closed at North Bend and I-90 west was closed at Ellensburg with no estimated reopening time given.

The National Weather Service in Seattle issued a winter weather advisory for the Cascade Mountains in Snohomish and King Counties through 4 a.m. Friday. Three to 8 inches of snow was expected at pass level including Snoqualmie and Stevens passes.