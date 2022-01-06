SNOQUALMIE PASS - Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass was shut down overnight due to extreme weather conditions and avalanche danger.
The pass was closed in both directions at about midnight as heavy snow blanketed the area, causing poor visibility and increased avalanche danger, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
WSDOT crews will assess conditions at noon on Thursday in hopes of determining a time when I-90 would reopen.
I-90 is currently closed from North Bend to Ellensburg.
Snow is expected to continue Thursday morning before transitioning to rain in the afternoon.