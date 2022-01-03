UPDATE - WSDOT says Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass will remain closed in both directions throughout Monday.
Due to heavy snowfall, poor visibility and avalanche danger, the pass will remain closed from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT will provide an update at 5 p.m.
ORIGINAL POST - Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions as heavy snowfall continues.
The pass was shut down about 2 a.m. Monday due to heavy snow and gusty winds that have caused poor visibility, according to WSDOT. I-90 is currently closed from North Bend to Ellensburg.
There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen.
Snow is expected throughout the day on Monday on Snoqualmie Pass.