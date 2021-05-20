TONASKET - A Tonasket student is reportedly reeling after she was denied access to her senior prom for refusing to remove her mask.
Anne Rojas says she and her date tried to attend a parent-organized senior prom after the Tonasket School District decided not to hold its own prom.
“…when we arrived, they told us that we had to take off our masks before we entered. They told us that it was a non-mask prom and that we couldn't enter if we wore them,” Anne wrote on her social media page.
“They told me it was a "safety issue" because how can they tell who is who if we're wearing masks? I took off my mask to show them my face and stated my name, but they still wouldn't let me in,” Anne wrote.
Anne says after spending a lengthy period arguing with the party’s chaperones, she says she broke down and began to cry for feel “disrespected” and “humiliated.”
“I hope the woman that tried to make me remove my mask is ashamed of herself,” Anne stated.
Anne’s aunt, Heather Babb supports her niece saying, “I’m hoping this finds the woman who did this to my niece. Anne deserves an apology for being humiliated!”
iFIBER ONE News is in the process of trying to get in touch with the organizers of the party to get their side of the story.