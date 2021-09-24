MOSES LAKE - In case you didn’t know, barbecue and pizza is now served at Smullingan’s in Moses Lake.
Relolcated from Royal City to Moses Lake early this year, one of Moses Lake’s newest eateries started serving to-go barbecue orders this week, which includes other signature menu items.
Smulligan’s now occupies the Old Blue Coffee House & Brewery behind the WinCo in Moses Lake. The restaurant is still under construction as crews continue to retrofit equipment into the restaurant and modify the inside of the building.
The restaurant expects to open its doors for inside dining within a month, barring any unforeseen circumstances.