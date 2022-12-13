KAHLOTUS - Tuesday morning wasn't much fun for the 13 motorists involved in a collision on US 12 in north Franklin County.
Shortly before 5:30 a.m., icy road conditions combined with fog over the Snake River Bridge were reported factors that led to a number of motorists losing control, sending numerous vehicles into each other.
The wreck happened on the Snake River Bridge shortly east of Kahlotus.
All injuries of those involved in the wreck were minor.
The highway was closed for four hours as crews cleared the scene.
The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.