OTHELLO - On Wednesday, Othello Police announced their arrest of a 47-year-old Ellensburg man accused of an attempt to pay for sex with a 13-year-old girl. The suspect, Koby Don Williams was taken into custody on Tuesday during a Human Sex Trafficking Demand Reduction Operation in Othello.
During the investigation, it was discovered that Williams is employed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a Supervisory Detention and Deportation Officer with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Williams was booked into the Adams County Jail on charges of attempted commercial sexual abuse of a minor, attempted second-degree rape of a child, and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
On Wednesday, Williams was released from jail on his own recognizance.
Also involved in the bust were Moses Lake Police, Toppenish Police, and the Washington State Department of Corrections.
We'll have more information as it becomes available.