SEATTLE - Ichiro Suzuki is set to be inducted into the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame during the 2022 season, the club announced on Wednesday.
Suzuki will be honored on Aug. 27 when Seattle faces Cleveland, as part of a week-long celebration of his career.
“Mariners fans were fortunate to have watched Ichiro Suzuki perform his magic at the plate and in the field for over a decade in a Mariners uniform,” Mariners Chairman John Stanton said in a statement. “As the first position player to transition from Japan to Major League Baseball, Ichiro opened minds and won hearts of American fans with his brilliant play and dedication to his craft.”
Suzuki spent parts of 14 seasons with the Mariners before retiring in 2019 after Seattle opened the season with games in his home country of Japan. Suzuki was a 10-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove winner, won two batting titles and was the 2001 Rookie of the Year and MVP in his debut season with the Mariners. From 2001-2010 Suzuki recorded at least 200 hits each season, an MLB record and in 2014, set the single season hit record with 262. He’s also one of 31 players to reach 3,000 hits in his career.
Suzuki is the Mariners’ all-time leader in hits, batting average, at-bats, triples and stolen bases.
Suzuki is currently an instructor for the Mariners working with the major league and Triple-A teams. He’ll be eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2025.