The symbolic cross towering above the Wenatchee Valley is getting noticed more these days.
That’s because the crucifix got new LED lights.
Randy Smith of Wenatchee built the cross. Now in his 60’s, the welder and devout Christian says the cross was illuminated with its new lights Monday night. As a result, the cross appears to be shinning twice as bright as it did before.
The original cross was built in 1994 and was only 30 feet tall and was later replaced with a 42-foot cross. In 2002, the cross was moved to the rooster comb in south Wenatchee, and was eventually relocated to Wenatchee Heights in 2009 where it now stands 100 feet tall.
Donations from several local businesses were responsible for funding the cross you see lording over the area today.
Smith says a group of volunteers have managed and maintained the cross over the years. It sits on private property and visitations from the public are not allowed.
Smith says he's received countless documented testimonials from residents who believe his cross has had an effect on their lives.
The cross is lit through Wenatchee Valley Cross Ministry sponsorships. A sponsor can donate at least $10 to the ministry to have the cross lit for a specific purpose.
If you’re interested in sponsoring the cross, go to www.wenatcheevalleycross.com.