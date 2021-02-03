MATTAWA - A local restaurant is about to make a big move, literally. Tiddaly Diddalys in Mattawa will soon move to a new location.
Restaurant Owner Ken Broda says he’s relocating to a bigger facility that will help him keep up with his growing customer demand.
Since buying the restaurant from Anita Brown in 2014, Tiddaly Diddalys serves breakfast, pizza, salads, subs, and coffee.
Tiddaly Diddalys is currently occupying Port of Mattawa property on Rd. 24 just south of the SR 243 roundabout on the west side of town. Broda says he recently purchased the building that used to house the Sleep Shop one block away. Broda stated that he plans to move the restaurant into its new location by the end of spring 2021. However, Broda says he still needs to purchase and install appliances and equipment needed for the restaurant in what’s currently a vacant building.
Tiddaly Diddalys was founded as a fruit stand in 2003 and later became a restaurant.
Broda bought Tiddaly Diddalys in 2014 after he retired to live in Desert Aire.