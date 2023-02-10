EPHRATA - Following Ziply's purchase of iFIBER Communications, iFIBER ONE News is contractually required to drop the 'iFIBER' in its name. That's why iFIBER ONE News is in the process of rebranding itself to be 'SOURCE ONE News.'
iFIBER ONE News was inaugurated as a separate LLC business in 2011 for the purpose of indirectly marketing iFIBER Communications, an internet service provider, which was founded in Ephrata, Washington in 2005.
The branding transition to become SOURCE ONE News is expected to be completed before the end of February 2023.
"The name will change, but our staff, mission and approach to providing the most engaging news in eastern Washington will remain," News Director Shawn Goggins remarked.
As part of the rebrand, the SOURCE ONE News brand will soon replace 'iFIBER ONE News' on all web and social media pages associated with the news outlet. The news agency's website will become www.yoursourceone.com.
"Like iFIBER ONE NEWS, SOURCE ONE News remains committed to covering happenings in Adams, Chelan, Douglas, northern Franklin, Grant, Kittitas, west Lincoln and Okanogan counties. We will also stay true to our plan in providing state, national and international stories that appeal to our coverage area," added Goggins.
SOURCE ONE News will operate independently from Ziply and will in no way be associated with the internet service provider.