Whether you're a U.S. citizen or not, if you live in Washington state, you'll be able to obtain health insurance starting in 2024.
On Friday, Dec. 9, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Treasury announced approval of Washington’s first-in-kind State Innovation Waiver under Section 1332 of the Affordable Care Act (referred to as a “section 1332 waiver”).
About 105,000 Washington state residents, which is about a quarter of the state's total uninsured population, can't access health insurance through Washington Healthplanfinder due to federal restrictions related to their immigration status.
Starting in 2024, all uninsured state residents - regardless of immigration status - will have the ability to access qualified health plans and stand-alone qualified dental plans, and can benefit from Cascade Care Savings (state subsidies that lower premium costs for customers up to 250% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL)).
This section 1332 waiver, which allows all family members to purchase coverage together through the same plan shopping and enrollment process, will reduce the need for individuals and families in Washington to rely on less affordable or less comprehensive forms of coverage, or on costly emergency room services and uncompensated care.
This waiver approval is effective Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2028.
The approval letter, fact sheet and waiver application are available under “Washington” on the federal Section 1332 Waivers website. Additional waiver related materials are available on the Exchange Section 1332 Waiver Information website.