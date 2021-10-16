MARYSVILLE - KIRO 7 reports that the city of Marysville is the only municipality in Washington state that has criminalized exposing a child to domestic violence.
In fact, it’s now considered a separate crime in the city. The city council in Marysville came to a consensus that children who witness domestic violence are at risk of long-term physical and mental health issues. The city council recently voted to make exposure to domestic violence an additional option for criminal charges.
“Domestic violence is a serious problem and is particularly damaging to children who are exposed to it,” Marysville City Attorney Jennifer Millet told the council, according to KIRO 7.
Millet and Elisabeth Gribble are the city’s attorneys. The duo forwarded the recommendation to the city.
If convicted, exposing a minor to domestic violence comes with a minimum 15-day jail sentence that can be waived or reduced by a judge for mitigating factors.
“In witnessing a crime of domestic violence, the child is a victim and should be treated as such,” wrote City Attorney Jon Walker.
According to the Office on Women’s Health of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, kids who encounter domestic violence once in their lives at home, are at greater risk of repeating the cycle as adults.
iFIBER ONE News’ eastern Washington readers appeared receptive to the idea of Marysville’s new law in a poll. 76.3% liked the law on Facebook and 83% expressed approval of the idea on Instagram.