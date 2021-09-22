FILE - In this July 28, 2017 file photo, Elizabeth Smart attends the "I am Elizabeth Smart" panel during the A&E portion of the 2017 Summer TCA's at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Former kidnapping victims, Katie Beers and Smart, say Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs needs space and time to process the trauma of her kidnapping and parents' deaths on her own terms. "Probably one of the more difficult issues is going to be finding that new sense of normalcy in her life," said Smart, a 31-year-old mother of three. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)