EPHRATA - New Hope/Kids Hope is partnering with Columbia Basin Foundation to address the 'elephant in the room' in all communities, abuse.
That’s why the two non-profits are teaming up to put on Harvest of Hope on Oct. 14, 2021. Harvest of Hope will be a community event geared towards raising funds to fight sexual abuse in the community.
Renown child safety activist and ABC news contributor Elizabeth Smart will provide powerful testimony about the trauma she endured during her nine months of captivity by her abuser in 2002, the struggles that follow, and will offer advice on how we as a community can combat sexual maltreatment.
The event is also a fundraiser that will raise money through various sponsorships.
The momentous function will happen at the Grant County Fairgrounds at the 4-H building. Registration begins at 5:30, the social function starts at 6 p.m., seating will happen at 7 p.m., and the program itself will commence at 7:15 p.m. Money raised from the event will go towards support Grant County-based New Hope/Kids Hope. COVID-19 protocols will be practiced.
There will now be a virtual viewing session available to watch Smart's speech online. Interested parties can register on the Columbia Basin Foundation's website starting Oct. 1.
New Hope/Kids Hope serves victims of domestic violence and sexual assault throughout Grant and Adams counties. Their 24/7 services include medical advocacy, community advocacy, emergency food and shelter, legal advocacy, personal support, and a 24/7 hotline. The Columbia Basin Foundation is hosting the event.
The Columbia Basin Foundation is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to improve the quality of life and shape the future of the Columbia Basin and beyond through philanthropy.
To view and donate to the many causes of the Columbia Basin Foundation, go to their website at www.columbiabasinfoundation.org.