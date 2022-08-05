ELLENSBURG — Shifting winds midday on Friday could bring an increase in fire activity on the Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg but state Department of Natural Resources officials say the fire will be a priority for air resources.
The fire, started on Wednesday afternoon about 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg, is currently listed at 5,600 acres and zero percent contained. About 300 fire personnel are assigned along with six hand crews, six engines, five dozers, six water tenders and a helicopter.
Fire officials say the fire moved east yesterday toward Manastash Ridge. Dozer lines were built along the ridge and air tankers dropped retardant to reinforce the line, keeping the fire west of the ridge.
Windy conditions on Thursday caused a few spot fires late in the evening that were quickly extinguished. Firefighters on Friday are assessing and prepping structures on the north side of the fire in the Manastash Creek area as well as removing fire-weakened trees along roads.
Level 2 and 3 evacuations remain in place in both Yakima and Kittitas counties.