NESPELEM - According to court records, the three suspects who were allegedly involved in a shooting that killed two people at a home in Keller and injured a tribal police officer in Nespelem have been indicted in a federal court.
Those suspects are Zachary Holt, Curry Pinkham and Dezmonique Tenzsley. Despite them being accused in the death of two people, the indictment only covers the shooting and injury of a tribal police officer.
Holt, Pinkham and Tenzley were indicted for 'assault on a federal officer,' 'discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.' Tenzley was the only one who was also indicted for 'felon in possession of ammunition.'
Charges in the shooting deaths of two people are still pending.
Court documents released more information about the incident, stating that Colville Tribal Police Sergeant Kris Brakebill was the law enforcement official who was shot while pursuing the suspect vehicle on the night of the killings on Oct. 20.
Brakebill was shot in the forearm during the pursuit. The suspects managed to evade police, but were captured the following day in Nespelem when Tenzsley and Holt were held at gunpoint by a homeowner in his backyard after they were spotted trespassing. Pinkham was arrested in Elmer City later that same day.
The names of the dead victims have not been released and the motive behind the crimes have not been disclosed.