Moses Lake has a new pastime, indoor virtual golf.
Divots Indoor Golf opened its doors at 301 W. Broadway Avenue on Monday, April 5. The virtual golf range occupies the building that used to house a mattress store.
iFIBER ONE News spoke to Divots Owner Henderson Orchard who, along with Monte Bueler, founded Divots Indoor Golf in Walla Walla.
Divots houses six golfing simulators, each of which feature 89 different real-world golf courses from across the U.S., and some based in other countries. Each simulator allows up to groups of six people to play nine holes, front or back.
Divots also has a practice putting green.
Beer, wine, and coffee will be served along with snacks. Food from neighboring businesses can be delivered to Divots as well.
Orchard explained why his Walla Walla-based business chose to expand to Moses Lake.
"I’ve got family that lives there. I like the community and there’s a lot of growth. We think it’s the right demographic for our business,” Orchard said.
Divots also has big screens broadcasting all major sporting events.
Orchard and Bueler are in the process of opening a Divots in Lewiston, Idaho and the Tri-Cities.