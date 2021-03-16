EPHRATA - iFIBER ONE News checked in with Grant County Chief Deputy Dustin Canfield this week to talk about the illegal drug trade in the region. Canfield oversees the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, known as INET. On Tuesday, Canfield provided a comprehensive update on what’s happening in the seedy underbelly of Grant County’s economy.
Canfield says black tar heroin is keeping up appearances in being the area’s most sought-after narcotic. However, a new fentanyl is emerging in popularity among users; it’s street name is "Mexi-blue." The drug reportedly gets its name from where it is smuggled in from: Mexico. Mexi-blues are opiate pills that are laced with fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever that is highly addictive and 80-100 times stronger than morphine. Canfield says Mexi-blues look like a blue-colored Percocet or Oxycodone pills. Primary users of the pills are between the ages of 18 and 35. Recently, INET made a bust in the Othello area and recovered a bottle of 7,000 Mexi-blue pills.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fentanyl is now the drug involved in the most fatal overdoses in the U.S., with fatalities from synthetic opioids including fentanyl jumping more than 45 percent from 2016 to 2017, when they accounted for some 28,000 of about 70,000 overdose deaths of all kinds.
According to the Associated Press, the pills sell for $9 to $30 each. The pills vary widely in strength, from a tiny amount to enough to cause lethal overdoses.
Additionally, Canfield says meth remains a steadfast crime-related statistic and cocaine is making a slight comeback.
However, the biggest difference about 2021 is that INET will be ready to take down drug traffickers after the area was designated as a high-intensity drug trafficking area in June of 2020. Designated by the Office of the National Drug Control Policy, INET will get extra backing from federal resources in preventing and cracking down on drug operations in the area.
“It grants us additional support from the feds and gives us an express lane when it comes to prosecuting these crimes,” Canfield told iFIBER ONE News.
Canfield says thoroughfares like SR 17 and I-90 puts Grant County in the crossfire of the drug transportation network.