MOSES LAKE - Jordan Hamilton’s three restaurants, Michael's On The Lake, Rock Top Bar & Grill, and Michael's Bistro, are among the most successful businesses in the upper-Columbia Basin, and they still are, but keeping the status quo needed to be profitable is getting harder and harder.
No, Hamilton is not a pessimist. In fact, he has a positive outlook and believes the restaurant industry, while changed forever, will return to the profitability seen prior to the pandemic - eventually. For now, Hamilton says ‘resiliency’ is the key attribute needed to weather the volatility seen since 2020.
“It’s a struggle,” Hamilton told iFIBER ONE News on Thursday. “Two weeks ago, we were told we wouldn’t be able to get halibut.”
Halibut and other delicacies have been in short supply. In fact, the price of halibut skyrocketed from $14 per pound 12 months ago, to $48 per pound today, according to a report published by KXLY.
“It’s not just food costs,” Hamilton explained. He says fry oil is a coveted commodity in the restaurant business, especially for restaurants that have a high output of French fries. Hamilton says a barrel of fry oil used to cost $22, but now, it’s climbed to $48 per barrel; at one point, the cost peaked at $53 per barrel.
One of three restaurants Hamilton co-owns, Rock Top in Moses Lake, goes through as many as 16 barrels of fry oil per week.
“It’s really more about the costs customers don’t see,” Hamilton added.
Also, restauranteurs like Hamilton are concerned about the surging costs of disposables like rubber gloves, napkins, and to-go boxes. According to KXLY, a standard shipment of to-go boxes cost $25 one year ago. Now, it’s costing restaurants $95 per order.
Spikes in inflation, supply shortages and a scarce workforce has prompted Hamilton and countless other restaurant owners across the U.S. to reconfigure their menus. Hamilton says he’s had to take some items off the menu due to the lack of staff needed to produce certain entrees efficiently.
Fortunately, Hamilton says he hasn’t had to comprehensively raise prices, citing implementation of more cost-effective methods that don’t compromise quality. On the contrary, Hamilton says he’s had to universally raise wages to retain and recruit qualified staff.
“We’re not in a terrible spot, volume and sales are doing better than 2020, but operating a restaurant is harder than it was last year.”
Hamilton says the biggest challenges are finding qualified staff and constant price monitoring.